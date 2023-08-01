As of Tuesday morning, most of the news with Dora is positive. It will continue to move over warm waters with minimal wind shear, eventually strengthening it to a category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph. The current forecast track of Dora is expected to continue west and pass south of Hawaii. If that track plays out, the impacts to Hawaii should be minimal with possible higher surf on south shores and an increase in winds. Significant changes in the forecast track are possible over the next several days and Hawaii residents should monitor this storm closely and always be prepared.

Tropical Storm Dora is the fourth named storm to develop in the Eastern Pacific. As of 5 a.m. HST Dora was a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph and gusts of 65 mph, moving west at 16 mph. Dora should rapidly intensify over the next 24 to 48 hours becoming a category 1 hurricane Tuesday evening, a category 2 hurricane by Wednesday evening and a category 3 major hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph by Thursday morning.

“Rapid intensification” is defined as an increase of sustained winds of at least 25 mph in 24 hours or less. Some attribute rapid intensification to climate change and we are seeing an increase in the number of rapid intensifications of tropical cyclones globally.

Dora’s forecast track will keep it over warmer waters with minimal wind shear, which is why it will increase in intensity so quickly. Dora is expected to weaken Saturday into Sunday and may decrease to a category 2 hurricane by late Saturday or early Sunday as it crosses into the Central Pacific Basin. This is when the Central Pacific Hurricane Center is expected to take over forecasting duties for the storm.

Tropical cyclone models are also in better agreement about the track, which was not the case Monday morning. With the current projected track, Dora is forecast to pass south of Hawaii next Tuesday night through Wednesday. Assuming this track will play out, Dora will pass over cooler waters late this weekend and significantly weaken by the time it passes to the south, possibly downgraded to a tropical depression or weaker. This storm is over a week away and significant intensity and forecast track changes are possible, which may put Hawaii at greater risk.

Heightened Tropical Activity Expected

Another tropical cyclone is expected to develop later this week and also become a strong hurricane. The next named storm will be Eugene. The good news is that models are indicating Eugene will take a more northerly route, roughly parallel to the west Mexico coast. This is a significant change from the Monday morning model runs which had Eugene moving westward toward Hawaii. Due to the significant change in that projected path, there is uncertainty with the storm’s track and intensity.

Looking at the next few weeks, models show heightened tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific through the first two weeks of August and beyond. The last two weeks of August are normally the peak in the Pacific hurricane season. In addition to that, the sea surface temperatures between the Eastern Pacific and Hawaii are continuing to warm with El Niño conditions strengthening. This means that future tropical cyclones that move toward Hawaii will have a better chance to keep their intensity and/or strengthen. El Niño conditions are expected to continue strengthening through the rest of the hurricane season.