Disturbance to increase showers and decrease winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An increase in moisture associated with the remnants of former tropical cyclone Marie moving through the state from east to west will support better shower coverage through Monday night, potentially across some of our parched leeward areas that are experiencing drought conditions.

This moisture combined with light to moderate trade winds will lead to warm and humid conditions each day beginning tonight.

Expect the rain chances, along with the warm and humid conditions, to remain in forecast through the second half of the week as the winds shift out of the south and remain light ahead of an approaching cold front.