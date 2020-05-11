Disruption to trade winds on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will remain in place through Monday then decline on Tuesday.

A typical pattern of mainly windward showers will continue tonight, with an increase in showers both windward and leeward Monday into Tuesday as a band of enhanced moisture passes over the state.

Trades will be disrupted on Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through Friday.

Trades are expected to rebuild next weekend, bringing a return of the more typical windward and mauka shower distribution.