Firefighters work to put out a building fire in Waianae

Disruption to trade winds on the horizon

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will remain in place through Monday then decline on Tuesday.

A typical pattern of mainly windward showers will continue tonight, with an increase in showers both windward and leeward Monday into Tuesday as a band of enhanced moisture passes over the state.

Trades will be disrupted on Wednesday, giving way to a land and sea breeze pattern through Friday.

Trades are expected to rebuild next weekend, bringing a return of the more typical windward and mauka shower distribution.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 65°

Monday

78° / 64°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 78° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 80° 66°

Thursday

81° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 81° 66°

Friday

81° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 81° 67°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
66°

68°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

72°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

74°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
74°

75°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

