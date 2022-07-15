HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally strong trades will focus moisture associated with decaying Tropical Cyclone Darby over Windward Big Island and Maui where periods of heavy rain can be expected on Saturday.

Elsewhere, fairly typical trade wind weather can be expected. Winds will decrease and conditions will improve by Sunday.

The latest trend in the modeling and the most recent observations has been a slight northward adjustment for Darby as it decays while passing south of the Big Island on Saturday.

While this adjustment is not sufficient to change the overall flavor of the event for the Big Island and Maui County, it did warrant an upward nudge in forecast winds.

Given the potential early- Saturday start time of stronger trades for the windier areas on these islands, bumped winds up a couple mph and issued a wind advisory beginning at 6am Saturday morning.

Additionally, with the mid- level stable layer helping to accelerate winds over the summits, a wind advisory was issued for Haleakala Summit and the Big Island summits as well.