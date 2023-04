HONOLULU (KHON2) – Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the western end of the state tonight.

Otherwise, periodic showers can be expected over windward slopes of Maui and the Big Island.

Returning trade winds will be accompanied by increasing showers focused mainly over windward slopes beginning on Sunday.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, especially over interior slopes of the Big Island. Breezy trades then develop during mid-week.