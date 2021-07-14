Cyclone Update: Tropical Storm Felicia and soon-to-be Tropical Storm Guillermo

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- There are just 23 days to go until high school football kicks off again in Hawaii, but there is one catch: Play has yet to be approved by Gov. David Ige's office.

This as questions still remain about how many fans the University of Hawaii (UH) will be able to hold in their new on-campus stadium. Honolulu's Tier 5 rules allow for 50% capacity at outdoor sporting events, which could go up to 100% with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.