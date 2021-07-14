Cyclone Update: Tropical Storm Felicia and soon-to-be Tropical Storm Guillermo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Felicia and Guillermo right behind it are expected to strengthen into Hurricanes, but within a week both systems could begin a weakening trend. Neither are an immediate threat to the State of Hawaii.
