Cyclone Update: Tropical Storm Felicia and soon-to-be Tropical Storm Guillermo

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tropical Storm Felicia and Guillermo right behind it are expected to strengthen into Hurricanes, but within a week both systems could begin a weakening trend. Neither are an immediate threat to the State of Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories