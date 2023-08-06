HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will prevail through today.

However, significant changes are expected Monday through Wednesday as dry air with strong winds with potentially damaging wind gusts move into the region.

During the latter half of the week, a return to more seasonable trade wind weather is expected.

Critical fire weather conditions are highly likely beginning Monday.

Dry, stable, and breezy to windy trades are expected as deep high pressure to the north moves in tandem with Hurricane Dora, which is forecast to pass well south of the islands.

Conditions could develop as early as Monday, but Tuesday has the greatest potential as the Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is expected to reach near or just above the 600 mark.

Additionally, models show leeward relative humidity falling below 45 percent.

A Fire Weather Watch is now in effect from Monday morning through late Tuesday night for leeward portions of the islands, where critical fire conditions are most likely to develop.