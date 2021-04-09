Cool temperatures with moderate trades expected through Friday night

High pressure north of the islands will continue to funnel in cool temperatures on moderate northeasterly trades through tonight, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Over the weekend the trades will diminish, allowing land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered areas. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and during the morning, with a few showers developing over interior and leeward areas each afternoon.

The trades will be on the increase through the first half of next week, with more typical trade wind weather returning.