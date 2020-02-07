Cool and sunny conditions expected as cold front gradually clears the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front over the Big Island will move east of the area by this afternoon, with associated thick clouds and showers gradually clearing.

Cool and gusty north winds following the frontal passage will deliver low clouds and showers to north facing coasts and slopes through tonight. Winds will remain locally breezy and generally out of the north through the weekend, keeping a chill in the air.

Clouds and showers should diminish as they continue to move in from the north, while mostly sunny and dry conditions prevail leeward. Another round of unsettled weather is possible during the early to middle part of next week, with trade winds potentially returning toward the end of the week.