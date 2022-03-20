HONOLULU (KHON2) – Winds will be on the lighter side through Monday as a front approaches the area from the northwest.

The front is forecast to stall and weaken near Kauai on Tuesday.

Showers chances will increase along and near the frontal boundary.

Breezy to locally windy trade winds will also fill back in on Tuesday as a new high builds in to our north.

Moisture associated with the remnant frontal boundary will allow a for wet trade wind pattern setting up through Friday especially over the west end of the island chain.