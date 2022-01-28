Cold front is expected to drift through the state while trade winds return

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest today will weaken and stall just north of the state this weekend.

Expect light winds today with local-scale land and sea breezes over each island. A brief return to trade winds remains in the forecast from tonight into Sunday, then turning back to light and variable winds from Sunday into the first half of the week.

A weakening cold front may drift into the islands from the northwest on Tuesday with a slight increase in shower trends as the front dissipates over the region.