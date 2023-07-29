HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy trade winds will prevail into next week.

Stable conditions will allow limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight through early morning hours each day.

Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island, which will see typical cloud buildups and a few showers possible each afternoon through evening.

The expected high tides over the next several days will be some of the highest of the year.

Water levels are running a little higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.5 ft above), so we do anticipate some minor coastal flooding concerns during the afternoon periods around the peak daily high tides Sunday afternoon through Wednesday.

The above mentioned small long-period southwest swell peaking will also contribute minor flooding of beaches that normally remain dry, low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.