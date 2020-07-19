Coastal flooding expected due to high tide and sea levels

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Locally breezy trade winds will prevail through Monday.

A typical summertime weather pattern will focus rainfall along windward slopes, while spotty showers develop across leeward Big Island each afternoon.

A decrease in trade winds and some increase in showers is possible Tuesday and Wednesday as a disturbance aloft passes near the islands.

Trades will rebuild Thursday and Friday, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers along with the occasional leeward spillover.

The combination of seasonally high astronomical tides and abnormally high sea levels will likely produce nuisance coastal flooding during the next several days.

This will be particularly noticeable during the afternoons during the highest tide of the day. Low lying infrastructure will be susceptible to this flooding.