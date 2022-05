HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are the current weather-maker for the islands at least through early next week. Trade wind speeds are expected to peak at 15 mph.

Shower activity will be limited to windward areas during the nights and mornings, and for Kona, afternoon rain is possible. None of the showers are expected to be heavy.

On Sunday, high altitude clouds may block the blue skies and sunshine. Overcast may be thick at times. Partly sunny skies return to the islands Memorial Day Monday.