Cloudy conditions, rainfall are in the forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cloudy skies and increasing moisture associated with an upper disturbance and surface trough in the area will lead to increasing rainfall chances statewide today through Saturday.

Heavy showers and a few storms will become a possibility through this time, which increases the threat for localized flash flooding.

In addition to the potential for heavy rainfall, a wintry mix appears possible at the summits of the Big Island later today through Friday night.

Conditions should gradually begin to improve and trend back toward a typical trade wind pattern over the weekend through early next week.