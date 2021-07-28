Clouds, showers will favor windward and mauka areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue into Thursday, then strengthen Thursday night through the weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, especially overnight and through the morning periods.

Areas of tropical moisture moving through from east to west combined with an upper trough to the northwest will support locally heavy showers today.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is anticipated late Thursday through the weekend.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for parts of the state.