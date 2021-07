HONOLULU (KHON2) — An area of high pressure will remain north of the area through the remainder of the week and on into early next week.

Moderate to breezy trade winds will persist throughout the forecast period.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with the trade winds sufficiently strong enough to blow some brief passing showers over to select leeward areas at times.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories at this time.