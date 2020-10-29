Clouds and showers expected mainly over Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A front over Maui County will stall and dissipate by Thursday night.

Spotty heavy showers will continue along and southeast of the front.

Northwest winds behind the front will bring less humid conditions and will push shallow shower bands over the islands through the weekend.

A ridge will build north of the islands by Monday and bring a return of trade winds.

