Clouds and showers expected for the first half of the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cloudy and showery weather is expected for the first half of the week as an upper level disturbance interacts with tropical moisture moving in from the east and south.

A Flash Flood Watch is currently in effect for the Big Island and Maui County through Tuesday night.

Breezy trade winds will give way to lighter winds by mid-week as a surface trough moves over the islands. Strong and gusty northeast winds are in the forecast for next weekend.