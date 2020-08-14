HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure far to the north of the area will provide for a trade wind weather pattern across the state.

Clouds and passing light showers will favor windward and mauka areas with just a few showers possible over select leeward locations. An upper low will move over the area toward the middle of next week possibly increasing shower coverage across the state.

