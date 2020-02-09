Chilly temperature will continue as new storm system approaches

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Cool and dry weather is forecast to spread eastward tonight as an upper trough across the islands moves east.

A strong and cold low will move in from the north on Sunday night, bringing strong northwesterly winds, colder temperatures, and additional bands of showers through Tuesday.

East to southeast winds will return by Wednesday, with scattered showers expected.

Surf will quickly rise to warning levels along north and west facing shores late Sunday night through Monday due to a combination of around or near gale force onshore winds and large seas.

Expect the warning- level surf to continue through Tuesday as another large northwest swell builds down the island chain beginning late Monday.

Surf will trend down Wednesday through the second half of the week with mainly a small northwest swell expected.

Small, long-period south swell will be possible through the first half of the week, which will support small surf along south facing shores.

Surf may begin to trend up along east facing shores by midweek.

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Sunday for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Olomana, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.

High Wind Warning until 11 AM HST Sunday for Big Island Summits.

Gale Watch from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for all Hawaiian waters,

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters.