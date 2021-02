HONOLULU (KHON2) – An upper low south of the Big Island will slide closer through Monday will enhance showers over the state.

Southeast flow will continue through Monday as a cold front approaches allowing daytime sea breezes and interior showers.

The front will stall near Kauai around Tuesday with the upper low coming into range southwest of Kauai on Tuesday night.

Its appearance will lead to a round of unsettled weather for mainly the western part of the island chain Tuesday through Thursday.