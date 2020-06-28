Chances increase for afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A surface high will remain far northeast of the area through next weekend and keep northeast to east trade winds blowing over the islands.

The winds will weaken tonight as a trough passes north of the area.

The winds will remain light to moderate through Monday, then become locally breezy again.

The trades will focus scattered showers over windward areas, especially during the night and early morning hours.

Seabreezes will produce afternoon showers over leeward areas of the Big Island and Maui.

The lighter trade winds Sunday and Monday will allow seabreezes to produce afternoon clouds and showers on the smaller islands as well.