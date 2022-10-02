HONOLULU (KHON2) – Localized heavy showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible along a dissipating frontal boundary stalling over Maui County tonight through Monday.

Although most of this activity will favor windward areas with moderate to breezy northeast winds filling in, some showers will make it into leeward areas periodically.

As drier and more stable conditions set up over the western end of the state behind the front, a transition to a wet pattern will be possible for the Big Island Wednesday through the second half of the week as an area of tropical moisture moves in from the southeast.