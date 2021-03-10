Chance of heavy rainfall expected statewide through Friday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low west of Kauai will maintain the chance of heavy rain statewide through Friday evening.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Kauai and the Big Island until 11:30 a.m.

All islands are currently under a Flash Flood Watch until 6 p.m on Friday.

On Kauai, one lane is blocked on Kuhio Hwy. at mile marker 1 leading up to Hanalei Hill due to landslide.

Courtesy: HDOT

An evacuation order was lifted for Haleiwa Town just before 11:30 Tuesday night, with many residents seeing the damage to their homes and businesses for the first time.