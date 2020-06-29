Chance of afternoon showers due to light winds

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A surface high will remain far north of the area through the holiday weekend and keep northeast to east trade winds blowing over the islands.

A trough north of the area will keep the trades light through Monday, with winds becoming locally breezy again starting Tuesday.

The trades will focus scattered showers over windward areas, especially during the night and early morning hours.

The lighter trade winds Monday will allow sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and showers on the smaller islands.

Sea breezes will produce daily afternoon showers over leeward areas of the Big Island and Maui through next weekend.