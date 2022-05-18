HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Central Pacific oceanic region could see anywhere from 2 to 4 tropical cyclones during the hurricane season which runs from June through November.

This forecast defines tropical cyclones as either tropical depressions, tropical storms, or hurricanes that either form or move into the Central Pacific which covers the Hawaiian Islands.

It’s important to note that the forecast includes a very large area of the Central Pacific that spans over 5 million square miles.

Tropical cyclones may enter the Central Pacific but may not affect any populated areas.

The forecast does not equate to how many systems will impact the much smaller Hawaiian Islands, which have a land area of just under 11-thousand square miles.

Despite Hawaii’s small size, there is a long history of cyclones that have impacted the state–either directly or indirectly.

The most notable cyclone was the category four Hurricane Iniki, which directly hit the island of Kauai in 1992. Hurricane Lane in 2018 grazed the Big Island and produced rainfall totals of 58 inches which was also the second-highest recorded rainfall from a tropical cyclone in the United States.

Regardless of the forecast for 2022, NOAA officials urge residents to be prepared with a two-week supply of essentials for survival. A link to what is needed in your disaster preparedness kit can be found here.