HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rain storms and severe flood warnings across the island have kept most people inside while others took advantage of the smaller crowds on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Places normally packed with people like Waikiki Beach were less busy because of the rain. U Surf instructor Daniel Uchimura said the rainy weather created great conditions for his classes.

“Very little people in the water makes it safer for my students and anybody who comes out,” said Uchimura. “But again, you know, please talk to the lifeguards before you step into any waters you never know what’s out there.”

And it wasn’t just on the surf where some folks made the best of the weather, but also on the turf. The Ala Wai Golf Course was quiet with only a few players on the course. Mike Lee who is a regular at the Ala Wai field said the rain never bothered him.

“When I play golf, I’ve never thought the rain is bothersome,” stated Lee. “Usually there’s many people here.”

But for many local businesses like Yajima Service Station, a car wash in Honolulu, the weather was anything but ideal.

“When the weather’s nice, we are always busy, packed,” said Yajima Service Station worker Miha Sanpanba. “So many cars go in and out, but it’s just the weather. Nobody wants to get a car wash.”

With more forecasted showers, some residents stayed inside waiting for sunnier days.