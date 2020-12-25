Building trade winds as we head into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will strengthen over the next couple days as high pressure passes by far north of the area.

Moisture associated with a dissipating front will bring periods of shower weather to windward sections of Kauai and Oahu, along with some leeward spillover tonight through Saturday, while drier conditions persist over the eastern end of the state.

The trades will begin to ease and shift east-southeasterly Sunday through the middle of next week.

Drier conditions are expected statewide during this time, with a few showers possible in windward areas and locations near the coast during nights and early mornings, and over interior and leeward areas during the afternoon hours.

The re-emergence of volcanic activity on the Big Island could send some VOG northward at times into the smaller islands next week as well.