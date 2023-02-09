Weather conditions over Hawaii on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 during high surf and wind advisory. (NOAA/STAR-HI)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued by the City for Oneula and Manners beaches on Oahu.

According to the City, heavy rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering into the coastal waters off the two beaches.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As a result, the public is urged to stay out of the waters in these areas.

The advisory comes just as the National Weather Service warns the state of high wind and surf.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8 a wind advisory was first issued to last until Friday for most lower elevation areas.

The following day, a high wind warning was placed in effect for areas over the Kohala Mountains and Waimea area on the Big Island.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The NWS said due to the strong easterly trade winds, they are seeing large and rough conditions in the waters. So experts then pushed a high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the Big Island.