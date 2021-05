HONOLULU (KHON2) — A broad high pressure ridge north of the island chain will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast into the weekend.

Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas with brief showers possible over leeward locations.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.