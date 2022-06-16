HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to focus low clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections through this weekend.

Brief trade showers may be transported over to the leeward sections of the smaller islands, especially during the late-night and early morning hours.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Clouds and isolated showers will also likely develop over some upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon.