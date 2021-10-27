Brief trade showers are possible until the end of this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds are expected through Thursday. A few brief trade showers are possible mainly along windward-facing sections of the state, especially from late this evening through early Thursday morning.

Light and variable winds are expected from Friday through early next week, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

This may result in clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.