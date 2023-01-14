HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dry and stable conditions will limit showers through tonight.

Light southeastly background winds will become moderate easterly trades on Sunday, increasing shower chances across windward areas.

Light winds will return Monday, while a pattern shift late next week could increase clouds and showers into next weekend.

Vog from Kilauea will periodically drift across the islands into next week.

A brief decrease in vog is expected over the smaller islands Sunday, as moderate easterly trades push the vog plume westward.