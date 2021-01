HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will deliver passing clouds and showers through the weekend, mainly dampening windward areas while a few brief showers spread leeward.

More widespread rainfall may develop Monday into Wednesday as winds remain breezy and shift around to the east-southeast.

Breezy to windy trades and more typical windward and mauka focused showers are expected to return Wednesday night through late next week.