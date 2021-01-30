Breezy winds to prevail throughout weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will prevail through the weekend due to high pressure north of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain locations.

Rainfall chances will quickly rise Tuesday as winds shift to a southerly direction out ahead of a strong cold front approaching from the northwest.

The front will quickly advance down the island chain Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front.

Cooler and drier conditions are expected to follow in the fronts wake.