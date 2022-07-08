HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high-pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to locally breezy winds in the forecast into much of next week.

A cloud band from an old front will diminish over the islands today as we return to more typical passing trade wind showers.

Wetter trends may develop by next Wednesday as deep tropical moisture could track into the state from the Eastern Pacific and enhance rainfall across the island chain.