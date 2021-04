HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high north of the area will keep northeast to east trade winds blowing over the islands.

The trades will become breezy over the weekend, then windy next week.

The trade winds will keep showers focused over mainly windward areas. An area of clouds just east of the Big Island will bring an increase in showers there tonight.

Remnants of a front may make showers more widespread Sunday and Monday.