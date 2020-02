HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moderately strong high pressure system north to northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will persist through the first half of next week.

Expect an extended seven day time period of moderate to breezy trade winds across the state.

Brief periods of showers are forecast mainly over windward and mountain areas of each island, trending a bit higher in the overnight through early morning hours.

Most leeward areas will remain mostly dry through the end of next week.