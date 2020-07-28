Breezy trades replace muggy conditions from the passing of Hurricane Douglas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Welcome back the trade winds!

A strong high pressure ridge will remain locked in place north of the Hawaiian Islands for the next seven days.

Expect subtle changes in the wind speeds as the high pressure center location migrates along the ridge axis through the week.

Trade wind speeds are forecast to increase on Tuesday into the breezy to locally windy range, and then range from moderate to breezy onward into the weekend.

A mostly dry trade wind pattern will continue through Wednesday afternoon, then trend towards more shower coverage from Wednesday night through Friday, mainly in the overnight and early morning hours.