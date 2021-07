HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Nevada dropped all COVID restrictions on Tuesday, June 1, but the state is now seeing a surge in transmission of COVID-19. More than 800 cases were reported on Friday, July 9, the highest for a single day in a month.

Dr. Warren Sparks is part of the state's vaccination efforts on Kauai. He said those who are traveling to a destination that is considered a hot spot for COVID-19 should keep their masks on whether they are vaccinated or not.