Breezy trades looking to linger

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A surface ridge stretches from a high far northeast of the main Hawaiian Islands to another high far to the northwest.

The high pressure north of the area will keep trade winds blowing through the coming week.

The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas, but some showers will spread leeward on the smaller islands, mainly during the night and early morning hours.

A northeast to southwest band of low clouds along a deformation zone has been keeping Kauai a bit wet.

This cloud band will move away to the west tonight.

A trough aloft has producing some high clouds over Maui County and the Big Island, but these clouds will not produce any rainfall.

The high clouds are moving southeast and thinning. They should clear the area by tomorrow morning.