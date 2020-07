HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Locally breezy trade winds will diminish slightly Thursday, with light to moderate trade winds prevailing through the holiday weekend.

Showers will be a little more active from Friday into Saturday as an area of increased moisture moves across the islands.

While most showers will focus over windward areas, leeward areas could see some afternoon clouds that drop a few showers as well.

Fewer showers are expected from Sunday onward.