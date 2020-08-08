Breezy trades for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The area of high pressure will remain to our north through the weekend and on into the middle of next week. Little day to day change in wind speeds or direction is expected. Satellite imagery shows plenty of moisture upstream of the islands. Even though the airmass will be more stable, this moisture will tend to interact with island terrain and continue to allow for passing showers over windward and mauka areas especially during the late night through mid morning hours with a possible second maximum during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Models indicate a drier airmass will be in place early next week but another mid level low may be in the island vicinity which could keep shower probabilities a bit elevated especially for windward and mauka areas.