Breezy trades continue and trade showers increase this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drier than normal trade wind weather and breezy conditions are expected today, with a periods of high cloud cover continuing to stream overhead.

Breezy trades will continue tonight and Saturday, while trade showers increase and high clouds diminish.

Moderate to breezy trades will then prevail Sunday through late next week, along with fairly typical windward and mauka favored showers and the occasionally leeward spillover.