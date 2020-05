HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue today, delivering clouds and showers to windward areas, with showers especially active over windward Big Island.

A weak disturbance passing near the islands tonight will bring lighter winds that will continue through the holiday weekend, and into next week.

The disturbance will bring periods of windward clouds and showers later tonight, and again Saturday night into Sunday before drier weather moves in.