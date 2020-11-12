Breezy trade winds, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy to locally windy trades will persist today, then begin to decline Friday. Bands of moisture within the trade wind flow will focus clouds and rainfall over windward slopes, though showers will periodically carry over to leeward areas.
Trades will ease during the weekend, with sea breezes possibly taking over briefly on Sunday. A weak front will move down the island chain late Monday and Tuesday, ushering a return of moderate trade winds.
