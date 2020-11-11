Breezy trade winds, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy trade winds blowing through Thursday. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

An upper low may enhance trade showers Friday through the weekend, while also easing trade winds to moderate levels.

A front will be in the area Monday and Tuesday with breezy northerly winds filling in.