Breezy trade winds, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy trade winds blowing through Thursday. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
An upper low may enhance trade showers Friday through the weekend, while also easing trade winds to moderate levels.
A front will be in the area Monday and Tuesday with breezy northerly winds filling in.
