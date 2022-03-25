HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trades will continue through Saturday, before easing considerably by Sunday.

A band of showery low clouds will slide southeastward down the island chain today through Saturday, with drier conditions expected Saturday night through Monday.

Winds will weaken giving rise to a hybrid trade wind and sea breeze pattern early next week, with showers favoring windward areas at night and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Increasing trades and wetter than normal conditions could return by the middle of next week.