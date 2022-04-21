HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy easterly trade winds will continue into next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Expect some showers to carry over into leeward areas periodically as bands of moisture move through.

Some high clouds associated with a weak upper disturbance lurking to the south will lift northward into the area today through Friday, then clear out over the weekend.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is expected next week.